A+ Athlete: Hadley Williams, Pottsboro

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Hadley Williams of Pottsboro High School. Hadley is an “A” honor roll student that is in the top 10 percent of her class.

She is an officer in National Honors Society, a member of FCA, Student Council, FCCLA and PALS. She has been named academic all-district three times in basketball and three times in volleyball. She has been accepted into Texas Tech, where she plans to pursue a degree in physical therapy, a field that is very personal to this A+ Athlete.

“My dad, when he was going through cancer and battling cancer, all the people he had that helped him with his battle, I was so grateful,” Williams said. “I didn’t know what to do. I just strive to be in that health care profession.”

“She is a hard worker and she is focused,” Pottsboro English teacher Sherry Stephens said. “She is a joy to teach because she wants to learn and wants to get better. She is honest and kind and just a good heart.”

On the court, Hadley is one of the best mutli-sport athletes in the area. She is an all-state basketball player for the Lady Cardinals, leading them to the playoffs all four years of her high school career. She has been named all region twice, and has been all-district in volleyball twice. Hadley is very involved in just about everything the high school has to offer.

“(Sports is) a place I can relieve stress,” Williams said. “I also got a lot of great friends from it. A lot of out of town friends too. Just the memories I have will always stay with me.””

“She has such a great attitude,” Pottsboro girls basketball coach Aaron Bates said. “It doesn’t matter what it is. Whether it’s volleyball, basketball, science, it doesn’t matter. She is just a great kid and that attitude allows her to be successful in each thing that she does.”

