Driver identified in fatal icy Denison crash

Police identified the driver in Tuesday's fatal crash as Charles Lyde, 27, of Colbert, Okla.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison police have identified the driver killed in a crash on icy US Highway 75 Tuesday morning.

Lt. Mike Eppler said Charles Brandon Lyde, 27, of Colbert, Okla. was ejected from his vehicle just south of the Red River Bridge near the weigh station on US-75.

Eppler said Lyde lost control on the overpass and hit a sign before rolling over.

Road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

