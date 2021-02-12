Driver identified in fatal icy Denison crash

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison police have identified the driver killed in a crash on icy US Highway 75 Tuesday morning.

Lt. Mike Eppler said Charles Brandon Lyde, 27, of Colbert, Okla. was ejected from his vehicle just south of the Red River Bridge near the weigh station on US-75.

Eppler said Lyde lost control on the overpass and hit a sign before rolling over.

Road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

