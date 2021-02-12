Emergency management says to prepare in case you get stranded on icy roads

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - With severe winter weather approaching, road conditions are expected to be dangerous, which could lead to getting stranded in your car.

There are several ways you can be ready in case that happens.

“The biggest thing we really want to urge is please do not travel unless you absolutely have to,” said Grayson County Asst. Emergency Management Coordinator Samantha Allison.

Grayson County Emergency Management and Sherman Police have the same message for when the severe winter weather hits.

“You will be much safer at home and the roads we’re expecting are going to be very dangerous,” Allison said.

And it’s not just the roads, but dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast.

“With the conditions expected as they are to be, anybody on the roadway could potentially be involved in a situation where they are stranded,” Allison said.

If you do get stuck, emergency management says you can be prepared by keeping things like snacks, a blanket, phone charger and water in your car.

Plus, they say to have things for your car like a flashlight, ice scraper and jumper cables.

“We want to make sure that you have an emergency safety kit. In that kit, you not only have supplies for the vehicle, but also for yourself,” Allison said.

Allison says to wear layers, bring extra batteries and make sure your devices are fully charged, so you can call someone to come get you.

“You do want to make sure that you’re in the safest position possible, put your hazards on and call for help,” Allison said.

Police say when on the roads, double the usual distance between you and the car in front of you.

But of course, if possible, stay home.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.