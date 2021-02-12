Grandson gets 50 years in Denison woman’s murder

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Dallas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison in the murder of his grandmother in Denison a year ago.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said Jerkeylon Norvell, 23, entered a plea agreement with prosecutors Thursday. Norvell must serve at least 25 years before parole consideration.

Denison Police responded to the Circle Apartments on South Austin Avenue Feb. 13, 2020, where Annie Wilson, 62, was found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim told officers that her grandson was the shooter. Denison detectives contacted the victim’s husband who advised that the grandson in question was likely Jerkeylon Norvell. Minutes later, the detective was advised that Norvell had surrendered to Sherman Police. Upon arrival in Sherman, it was determined that Norvell had surrendered to a Sherman Police Officer advising he needed to go to jail because he shot someone in Denison.

Norvell was found wearing a security uniform and had an empty holster on his hip. It was determined that Norvell was a state licensed security guard. Norvell was read his warnings, but refused to give any further statement or reveal the location of the firearm. A search of his vehicle revealed handgun ammunition which was identical to ammunition recovered from the scene of the shooting. Norvell was later discovered to have written a letter to the victim’s husband from jail confessing to killing her.

“We commend Detective Kyle Mackay, Texas Ranger Brad Oliver, and all the officers and detectives of Denison P.D. for their excellent work on this case,” Asst. District Attorney Don Hoover said. “The victim, Annie Wilson, was a mother, grandmother, and loved by all who knew her. We may never know the motive for this senseless tragedy, but we were certainly able to prove both who did the crime and how it was done.”

District Attorney Brett Smith acknowledged an uptick in recent murder cases, both locally and nationwide.

“Recent published studies have shown an increase in murders nationwide and Grayson County has not been immune from this trend,” Smith said. “However, law enforcement in this county is up to the task and works tirelessly to bring these cases to justice.”

Norvell was prosecuted by Asst. District Attorney Don Hoover.

