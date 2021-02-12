Local vet shares how to keep pets safe in cold weather

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Humans aren’t the only ones trying to stay warm this week. Freezing temperatures can also be dangerous for your pets. A local vet says before you head inside, think twice before leaving Fido out in the cold. What could happen if you don’t.

Below freezing temperatures aren’t just dangerous for humans, but can also pose as a threat to your pets. A local vet shares how to keep those furry friends safe through the winter.

“We just don’t want any pet to suffer,” said Dr. David Tidwell, veterinarian at Texoma Veterinary Hospital.

Dr. Tidwell says the best way to keep your pets safe when temperatures drop is bringing them indoors.

“It’s just difficult to get the type of shelter they need outside to keep them from getting hypothermic,” said Tidwell.

In Texas and Oklahoma, not having food, water and shelter is considered animal cruelty, and you could see a felony charge, a large fine and even jail time depending on the severity of your crime.

If you can’t bring pets inside, they need an insulated shelter to keep them out of the wind along with enough food and water that’s not frozen.

“But even with that they need to be checking on those animals consistently and constantly to make sure they’re not showing signs of hypothermia,” said Tidwell.

Dr. Tidwell says if your pet is shivering or weak, and moving slower than normal it’s time to call your vet.

Sidewalk salt and other deicers also pose a threat.

“If they walk through those types of substances certainly you want to clean off their feet as soon as you can after a walk so that they don’t ingest those type of toxins,” said Tidwell.

Every pet has their own level of tolerance for the weather. It will vary depending on the breed and size, activity level, age and health. But even if your pet seems to be able to put up with extreme weather it’s still not safe.

Dr. Tidwell says the best way to judge how cold is too cold for your four-legged family, if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them.

