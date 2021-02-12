Advertisement

Oklahoma governor declares emergency ahead of winter storm

A major winter storm is expected to impact Texoma Sunday into Monday.
A major winter storm is expected to impact Texoma Sunday into Monday.(KXII)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is declaring a state of emergency ahead of a major winter storm expected to begin during the weekend.

Stitt issued the emergency declaration Friday for all 77 counties in the state.

The declaration suspends requirements for oversized vehicles used for emergency relief and utility restoration.

It also activates the state’s Emergency Operations Plan and allows state agencies to make emergency acquisitions.

A storm pushing into the state late Saturday night is expected to bring heavy snowfall.

The National Weather Service predicts bitter cold temperatures with wind chills of between -25 to -35 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
A major winter storm is expected to impact Texoma Sunday into Monday.
Winter Storm Warning for all of Texoma Sun-Mon
One person was killed in a house fire in Ardmore Thursday.
One dead in Ardmore fire
Sexual assault cases with strangers in Grayson County is increasing these past months
Sexual assault in Grayson County is increasing among strangers
Shoppers in Texoma are stocking up before the winter storm is set to arrive this weekend
Texoma shoppers stocking up on groceries ahead of expected winter storm

Latest News

Police identified the driver in Tuesday's fatal crash as Charles Lyde, 27, of Colbert, Okla.
Driver identified in fatal icy Denison crash
Grandson gets 50 years in Denison woman’s murder
A Denison church opening its doors to the homeless for cold nights.
Denison church opening its doors to the homeless for cold nights
Leaving pets outside in freezing weather is a crime in Texas and Oklahoma. How to keep your...
Local vet shares how to keep pets safe in cold weather