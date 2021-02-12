Advertisement

Texoma shoppers stocking up on groceries to avoid having to go out in the dangerous weather

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With winter weather approaching Texoma this weekend, residents are getting groceries now before the weekend arrives.

“We are getting our grocery shopping done today because the weather is starting to get bad and it’s going to get real bad this weekend and I don’t put my family in danger being out on the roads so,” Walmart shopper Kerry Brown said.

Kerry Brown and his daughter Rylan Brown didn’t want to wait any longer to get their groceries so they came out to Walmart Thursday morning to stock up before making their next trip in a couple of weeks.

“We are not doing any of that survival stock it up, take away from other people stuff,” Brown said.

“Bread, juice, some snacks, yogurt, different stuff,” Walmart shopper Dennis Quisenberry said.

Quisenberry isn’t too worried about the bad weather coming to Texoma but still wanted to be prepared.

And while some people are stocking up on bread and milk, others are thinking about their four legged family members too.

Walmart shopper, Randy Adams bought food and toys for his pets as well as food for his family.

“Stocking up, getting some pet supplies, we live in Tom Bean so the roads are going to get bad so we are stocking up,” Adams said.

Adams volunteers at the food pantry and is advising people that planning ahead will be key for storms like this.

“We are worried about the people trying to come down there on Monday and so we are discouraging people from coming there cause the ramps are real icy and the roads are going to be bad on Monday so that’s what we are kinda worried about right now,” Adams said.

Walmart employees are staying busy stocking up all the shelves so people don’t go without a food item that they need.

“There was a few vacant items in there I just came from Sam’s and they’re pretty well stocked up so I think that they are prepared for it,” Adams said.

There is no need to panic, News 12 Chief Meteorologist Steve Lanore said we will start to thaw by the end of next week.

So if you do head to the store keep in mind the dangerous driving conditions won’t last longer than that.

