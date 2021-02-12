Advertisement

TMC Medical Minutes-Winter Driving Tips

Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for almost all of Texoma beginning...
Winter Storm Watches for Sun Afternoon-Mon
One person was killed in a house fire in Ardmore Thursday.
One dead in Ardmore fire
Sexual assault cases with strangers in Grayson County is increasing these past months
Sexual assault in Grayson County is increasing among strangers
Shoppers in Texoma are stocking up before the winter storm is set to arrive this weekend
Texoma shoppers stocking up on groceries ahead of expected winter storm

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-Winter Driving Tips
TMC Medical Minutes-Collar Bone Treatment
TMC Medical Minutes-Collar Bone Treatment
TMC Medical Minutes-Chronic Illness & Depression