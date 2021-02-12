Winter Storm Warning for all of Texoma Sun-Mon

A powerful upper wave now over the Pacific will approach Texoma Sunday and begin to produce snow, and maybe a lot of snow, by Sunday night. Near blizzard conditions are possible with this snow event as arctic winds pour in at 25 to 35 mph. This will be a fairly dry snow making it easier for blowing snow to reduce visibility to near zero at times.

Intensely cold air will continue to surge in on the heels of strong northerly winds this weekend and high temperatures during the snow event may not get above 10 degrees! Make preparations now to avoid travel mid-afternoon Sunday through Tuesday morning.

Another shot of snow arrives mid-week, this may be a hafl-footer, it will followed by a slow warming trend into next weekend. This will be the most intense cold spell in both temperature and duration since December 1983. All-time record lows are possible Tuesday morning if skies clear.

Forecast:

Saturday, mostly cloudy, a few patches of freezing drizzle or flurries morning

Sunday, cloudy, and windy, 60% snow, 90% night

Monday, cloudy, windy, 60% snow ending morning

Tuesday, partly cloudy,

Wednesday, cloudy, 60% snow, possibly heavy

Thursday, partly cloudy,

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority