Ardmore nonprofit gets people off streets and into motel rooms to beat freezing temperatures

By Joe Valdez
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore nonprofit, Gotta Love It is helping people living on the streets of Ardmore and Oklahoma City by purchasing them a motel room to beat the freezing temperatures.

“Just an act like that, you know, is something incredible,” said Keith Lee, an Ardmore man getting assistance.

Lee said this is the first time in eight days that he’s not going to sleep in the cold.

“I don’t know how long, I was just blessed with the offer minutes ago,” said Lee.

David Moore with Gotta Love it said Lee is one of five people who got a room to stay. Moore said the money used came from donations by community members wanting to help.

Around $250 was brought in, and community members plan to keep paying for rooms, so people in need can stay in the motels for up to four days.

“The lord laid it on my heart and put a though in my mind and I just went forward with it and I told him a long time ago that I’m here if I’m needed,” said Moore. “It’s all about fellow brothers, it’s all about helping your neighbor, it’s all about paying it forward wherever you see a need or when you don’t see a need.”

Moore was also able to fulfill Carter County families in need by replacing old space heaters.

“Everybody needs little help sometime. It doesn’t matter who you are, you can be homeless the next day,” said Moore.

He said the goal of Gotta Love It is to keep lending a hand to those in need, and doesn’t plan to stop here.

“So, we’re here to help out to make sure everybody has what they need. Just be kind and to pay it forward,” said Moore.

