Electric companies preparing for possible power blackouts this weekend

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma electric companies are preparing their customers for the winter weather ahead.

The world health organization says 64 degrees is the lowest you should have your thermostat if you’re inside your house, and if there are infants or elderly in your family, you shouldn’t go lower than 70 degrees.

“The weight of the ice causes the trees to fall over into the electric lines and in some cases the weight can actually cause the electric lines to break themselves,” General Manager and CEO of Lamar Electric Cooperative Jerry Williams said.

Williams said he isn’t worried for this winter storm.

The last time they had to use rolling blackouts to conserve power was in 2011.

“I don’t think Ercot is anticipating that but in the unlikely event that that were to occur then Ercot would be issuing rolling blackout orders and that would be affecting everybody pretty much across the state and we would obviously participate in that,” Williams said.

But he said now isn’t the time to panic.

“I don’t think we are going to get there, but if we do then our men have been trained and what would happen is we would turn one circuit off for 15 minute period of time and then we would rotate that and circuits would be turned off for 15 minutes and then back on and then we would do a different circuit and we would rotate around through the counties,” Williams said.

He said they have a partnership with other cooperatives across the state of Texas to help if assistance is needed.

As does Choctaw Electric Cooperative in Oklahoma.

“With the extreme temperatures outside and theres seven days of this, they’re going to be pretty much heating their homes with electric resistant heat this whole amount of time, which like I said is like four to five amount of electricity,” General Manager of Choctaw Electric Kooney Duncan said.

David McGinnis from Grayson Collin Electric said him and his team have been preparing for this storm for the past week.

And if any of their customers are on life-support equipment that uses electricity that they are put on a list to be prioritized first if their electricity does go out.

Companies like OnCore and O-G and E have put out statements on how to stay safe and warm, including stocking up on blankets and battery-powered heaters, and making sure all your devices are charged.

If your electricity does go out call your provider, have water, and not perishable food close by.

