House fire leaves Sherwood Shores man without home

Man loses home in fire Thursday night.
Man loses home in fire Thursday night.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas (KXII) - A house fire in Sherwood Shores last night left a man without a home.

A man in his 60s was inside when it happened around 5:00 p.m. Sherwood Shores fire chief Tim Bilderback says he was living there alone and is confined to a wheelchair.

He’s been assisted by Adult Protective Services.

It started in the attic and they believe it may have been an electrical fire.

