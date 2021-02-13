House fire leaves Sherwood Shores man without home

SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas (KXII) - A house fire in Sherwood Shores last night left a man without a home.

A man in his 60s was inside when it happened around 5:00 p.m. Sherwood Shores fire chief Tim Bilderback says he was living there alone and is confined to a wheelchair.

He’s been assisted by Adult Protective Services.

It started in the attic and they believe it may have been an electrical fire.

