OSDH will call to reschedule postponed vaccine appointments

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Department of health is planning to move into phase two for coronavirus vaccinations, but many vaccine events in Southern Oklahoma counties were postponed this week because of weather.

Carter County Health Department District 8 regional director Mendy Spohn said they’re disappointed to be cancelling vaccine events, but it’s for a good reason.

“We want people to be safe,” Spohn said. “So as we look into next week we’re delaying any new schedules to put out until we know a little better what’s going to happen with the weather.”

She said health departments in District 8 will reach out to anyone whose appointment was postponed to schedule a new one.

“People should not have to go back in to the portal to make an appointment,” Spohn said. “We will try to call them and reschedule or notify them of when the alternate date is set up to catch up on ones we’ve cancelled due to snow.”

Delaying for up to six weeks won’t affect the effectiveness of a patient’s booster shot.

“It’s ok if it’s late,” Spohn said. “CDC and a lot of the scientific community have done some studies to see that right now, we know that up to 42 days late, that second shot is still effective.”

Starting February 22nd, the health department will start vaccinating people under 65 who have other illnesses that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19, teachers and staff who work in kindergarten through 12th grade schools.

Spohn said right now, they’re asking districts how many vaccines they’ll need so they can be prepared.

People with other conditions will have other options, not just the health department.

“We’re trying to bring on more pharmacies and more medical providers as we move forward in the state,” Spohn said. “That way those with comorbidities maybe can seek the vaccine within their own medical community.”

Anyone who works in a school or lives with comorbidities who has already checked in on the Oklahoma vaccine portal will receive an email about vaccine eligibility soon.

