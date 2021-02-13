Proper home heating prevents winter weather damage

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Temperatures have dropped which means your heat is probably cranked up to keep your family warm. Professionals say having a functioning heating system can also prevent damages to your home.

AAA says it’s important to keep your home warm not just for your safety and comfort, but to prevent winter weather damages to your property.

“Keeping those cabinets open and exposing as much as you can of the warm air in your home and circulating that warm air to prevent pipes from freezing and potentially bursting,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas.

They recommend going over your home insurance policy to be aware of what damages are covered.

“Certain damages may or may not be covered by a policy. Every policy is different and so when you’re talking about winter weather you’re talking about extreme temperatures that we may see that could cause issues with pipes, it could cause issues with plumbing, gas lines,” said Armbruster.

And house fires caused by heating system issues and space heaters.

“You just wanna make sure you’re not plugging in too many of those into the same circuit to overload that because then what you’re gonna do is you’re gonna cause that circuit to overheat, that is a potential fire hazard,” said Lucas Shoulders, residential HVAC with Webb’s Electric, Heating and Air.

Webb’s says space heaters are okay if used properly like plugging it into a wall outlet, keeping it away from anything that could catch fire and not leaving it unattended.

“The space heater should be only an emergency kind of situation. If your house is not being heated properly, there’s definitely something wrong with your system,” said Jordan Durham, service technician for Webb’s.

They say to maintain your home heating system by using a clean filter, making sure all vents are open and seeking a professional for help.

“Something could be potentially wrong with it and you’d be best just to have someone take a look at it, make sure it is safe to operate,” said Shoulders.

“The best thing you can do is mitigate those risks by taking steps ahead of time to protect the property whether you own it or rent it,” said Armbruster.

