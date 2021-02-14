Area Texas High School Girls Basketball Playoff Pairings - Feb. 15-16
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Here is a list of Area Texas High School Girls Basketball Playoff Pairings - Feb. 15-16
Tuesday, Feb. 16:
Tom Bean vs. Cooper @ Greenville 6:00
Dodd City vs. Bellevue @ Sanger 6:00
Pottsboro vs. Ponder @ Celina 6:00
Gunter vs. Whitesboro @ Denton Braswell 6:30
Lindsay vs. Alba-Golden @ Anna 7:00
Muenster vs. Como-Pickton - Date and Time TBD
Melissa vs. Dallas Lincoln - Date and Time TBD
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.