Area Texas High School Girls Basketball Playoff Pairings - Feb. 15-16

(WDBJ)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Here is a list of Area Texas High School Girls Basketball Playoff Pairings - Feb. 15-16

Tuesday, Feb. 16:

Tom Bean vs. Cooper @ Greenville 6:00

Dodd City vs. Bellevue @ Sanger 6:00

Pottsboro vs. Ponder @ Celina 6:00

Gunter vs. Whitesboro @ Denton Braswell 6:30

Lindsay vs. Alba-Golden @ Anna 7:00

Muenster vs. Como-Pickton - Date and Time TBD

Melissa vs. Dallas Lincoln - Date and Time TBD

Grandson gets 50 years in Denison woman’s murder

