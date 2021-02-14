Advertisement

Grace Day Center extending hours this weekend for people in need

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Grace Day Center in Ardmore is extending its hours to keep people warm.

Director Karlie Harper said their doors are open on the weekends starting today until the end of the below freezing temperatures in Southern Oklahoma.

Harper said the Grace Day Center will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

She said once people leave the day center, they will be able to go to another homeless shelter, like the Salvation Army in Ardmore and stay out of the cold.

“So, it’s our experience that we’re a faith base entity here and we have to do what we can to love our neighbor as ourselves and to take care of each other,” said Harper.

Anyone needing assistance can simply walk in, call at 580-226-2878 or contact the center through Facebook.

