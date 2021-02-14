Man killed in Johnston County crash on icy road

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers say a man is dead after a crash on an icy highway in Johnston County.

The crash happened on Tuesday morning on State Highway 1 near Ravia.

Troopers say Louis Joe Dean Hester, 72, was headed west when he lost control on the icy road, slid and rolled over.

He was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital and pronounced dead the next day.

Troopers say it was freezing rain at the time, and the cause of the crash was unsafe speed for an icy road.

