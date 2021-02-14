Advertisement

Methane leak at SORD Landfill in Ardmore cause fire

A gas leak caused a fire at an Ardmore Landfill Saturday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST
It happened around 10 a.m. at the Southern Oklahoma Regional Disposal on SORD road near highway 199.

Firefighters said a valve ruptured on a heat exchanger which is used to transfer gas.

Dickson Volunteer Fire Chief Clarence Perryman said it leaked methane causing the equipment to go up in flames.

He said landfill workers put out the fire, and said no one was hurt.

