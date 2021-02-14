Advertisement

Miller steps down at Lone Grove

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONE GROVE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Jimmy Miller has decided to step down as the head softball coach at Lone Grove. Miller was the head coach for the Lady Horns for 10 years, leading them to the state tournament 5 times, which includes a state runner up finish twice.

During his tenure, he had 13 players named all-state, and many more have gone on to play at the college level. Miller was also named the Oklahoma All State coach in 2016.

