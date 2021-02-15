All-time record lows tonight, snow returns Tuesday night

Winter Storm Warnings are posted for the entire area for another round of snow beginning Tuesday night, our next snowmaker is coming from the Pac NW and it will cross Texoma skies Wednesday afternoon.

Futurecast shows the snow beginning Tuesday night and the heavy snow arrives Wednesday. A half foot, possibly more, can be expected.

We may see sleet and freezing rain in southern and eastern portions of Texoma during this event as temperatures will be much closer to freezing than during Sunday’s event.

Meanwhile, temperatures are bitterly cold and all-time record lows are likely in the morning, thankfully wind will be near calm.

Warmer weather arrives as strong southerly winds kick in for the weekend, highs rise above freezing Friday and could be in the 60s by early next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Increasing clouds

Wednesday: 100% Snow

Thursday: Windy and cold

Friday: Mostly cloudy

Saturday: Partly cloudy very windy

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

Monday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority