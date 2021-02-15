Advertisement

All-time record lows tonight, snow returns Tuesday night

Winter Storm Warnings posted for Tue night-Wednesday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winter Storm Warnings are posted for the entire area for another round of snow beginning Tuesday night, our next snowmaker is coming from the Pac NW and it will cross Texoma skies Wednesday afternoon.

Futurecast shows the snow beginning Tuesday night and the heavy snow arrives Wednesday. A half foot, possibly more, can be expected.

We may see sleet and freezing rain in southern and eastern portions of Texoma during this event as temperatures will be much closer to freezing than during Sunday’s event.

Meanwhile, temperatures are bitterly cold and all-time record lows are likely in the morning, thankfully wind will be near calm.

Warmer weather arrives as strong southerly winds kick in for the weekend, highs rise above freezing Friday and could be in the 60s by early next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Increasing clouds

Wednesday: 100% Snow

Thursday: Windy and cold

Friday: Mostly cloudy

Saturday:  Partly cloudy very windy

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

Monday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the...
Oncor: Outages could last through Tuesday
Texomans out, enjoying the snow as blizzard conditions grip parts of the region.
Texomans out, enjoying the snow as blizzard conditions grip parts of the region
Troopers say a man is dead after a crash on an icy highway in Johnston County.
Man killed in Johnston County crash on icy road
Texoma electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this...
Electric companies preparing for possible power blackouts this weekend

Latest News

KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow
Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma
High winds damaged a vacant building in downtown Ardmore Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast