Ardmore Mercy ER Doctor shares how to prevent frostbite

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Mercy Hospital ER Doctor Nate Claver said it can take just minutes in below freezing temperatures to get frostbite.

“Probably the biggest thing is just, if you’re going to be in snow is wearing the proper attire. Wear a hat, wear a face covering if you can,” said Dr. Claver. “Just recognize the signs of frostbite, which will be the pain, numbness and when you start to sense any of those symptoms to get back into the warm yourself up.”

Dr. Claver said frostbite is when your tissue in your body freezes.

“Stage one, you know, which is just where you get some numbness, tingling , pain and paleness of the digits,” said Dr. Claver.

Claver said stage one there are three stages of frostbite and the most common is stage one where people can feel prickling feelings, get clumsiness due to stiffness and discoloration of skin.

He said it’s treatable, and body parts furthest away from your core like your nose, fingers, ears and toes are most affected. Dr. Claver said the first stage can be treated with warm water.

“You want the water to be basically like a warm hot bath or hot tube. Anywhere from 90 degrees and 102 degrees,” said Dr. Claver.

He said the best way to prevent the cold is to simply bundle up.

“Wear your gloves, wear water resistant boots and shoes to keep your feet from getting wet,” said Dr. Claver.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.