Austin College’s West hits 1,000 point milestone

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Austin College senior basketball player Kacie West hit a milestone most players can only hope to. When Austin College played Trinity on Saturday night, West scored eight points, which gave her 1,000 for her college career.

West, a Sulphur native, has formed into a major role at Austin College. In her junior season, West averaged over 13 pointers per game, and even turned it up a notch in her senior season, averaging 14 points a game.

West and the Lady Kangaroos still have a number of games left this season, and hope to defend their conference title.

