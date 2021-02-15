Sherman, Denison ask residents to conserve water

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - City officials in both Sherman and Denison are asking residents to conserve water amid ongoing power outages and record cold temperatures Monday.

Denison asked its residents to start cutrailing water usage around 7: 30 a.m. City officials say the reduction will help ensure there is a enough drinking water until power is restored at the water treatment plant. They say you should not, however, turn off your dripping faucet because your pipes will freeze in a short amount of time.

The City of Sherman said on its Facebook page that frozen pipes have wrecked havoc on the city’s water system while rolling blackouts have limited functionality at the water treatment plant.

Ways to reduce water usage:

- no showers/baths

- don’t wash dishes, or use the dishwasher

- don’t use laundry machines

- don’t flush toilets until necessary

