Sherman, Denison ask residents to conserve water

Water alerts were issued in Sherman and Denison Monday.
Water alerts were issued in Sherman and Denison Monday.(City of Denison Facebook)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - City officials in both Sherman and Denison are asking residents to conserve water amid ongoing power outages and record cold temperatures Monday.

❗️ALERT❗️ Due to the ongoing power outages throughout Texas, we are asking Denison residents to start curtailing water...

Posted by City of Denison, Texas Government on Monday, February 15, 2021

Denison asked its residents to start cutrailing water usage around 7: 30 a.m. City officials say the reduction will help ensure there is a enough drinking water until power is restored at the water treatment plant. They say you should not, however, turn off your dripping faucet because your pipes will freeze in a short amount of time.

Frozen pipes have wreaked havoc on the city's water system, while rolling blackouts have limited our functionality at...

Posted by Sherman, Texas - Classic Town. Broad Horizon. on Monday, February 15, 2021

The City of Sherman said on its Facebook page that frozen pipes have wrecked havoc on the city’s water system while rolling blackouts have limited functionality at the water treatment plant.

Ways to reduce water usage:

- no showers/baths

- don’t wash dishes, or use the dishwasher

- don’t use laundry machines

- don’t flush toilets until necessary

