Advertisement

Texomans out, enjoying the snow as blizzard conditions grip parts of the region

Texomans out, enjoying the snow as blizzard conditions grip parts of the region.
Texomans out, enjoying the snow as blizzard conditions grip parts of the region.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Even with temperatures hovering around ten degrees close to 100 people took turns riding down the massive slopes at Herman Baker Park in Sherman Sunday.

“It feels like I’m young again,” said Kymberly Stewart.

In tubes, sleds and for one family Amazon and Topo Chico boxes the onslaught of blizzard-like conditions did not stop Texomans from having fun.

“Even though there’s a lot of people out here it’s still quiet,” said Stephanie Cotton. “It’s cold, but it’s just really pretty and it’s nice and it’s fun.”

There are blizzard-like conditions expected late Sunday and into Monday for parts of the region. Every single county in Texas is under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service.

Several Texomans said it had been years since seeing snow to this magnitude so they wanted to enjoy it while it lasts.

“The hill’s a good place to slide even when it’s not snowing but when it snows you can’t pass that up,” Cotton said. “We’ve played enough card games in the last I don’t even know how long so it’s just nice to get out of the house.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm is expected to impact Texoma Sunday into Monday.
Winter Storm Warning for all of Texoma thru Monday
Texoma electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this...
Electric companies preparing for possible power blackouts this weekend
Police identified the driver in Tuesday's fatal crash as Charles Lyde, 27, of Colbert, Okla.
Driver identified in fatal icy Denison crash
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Grandson gets 50 years in Denison woman’s murder

Latest News

Ardmore Mercy Hospital ER Doctor Nate Claver said it can take just minutes in below freezing...
Ardmore Mercy ER Doctor shares how to prevent frostbite
Troopers say a man is dead after a crash on an icy highway in Johnston County.
Man killed in Johnston County crash on icy road
A gas leak caused a fire at an Ardmore Landfill Saturday morning.
Methane leak at SORD Landfill in Ardmore cause fire
The Grace Day Center in Ardmore is extending its hours to keep people warm.
Grace Day Center extending hours this weekend for people in need