Texomans out, enjoying the snow as blizzard conditions grip parts of the region.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Even with temperatures hovering around ten degrees close to 100 people took turns riding down the massive slopes at Herman Baker Park in Sherman Sunday.

“It feels like I’m young again,” said Kymberly Stewart.

In tubes, sleds and for one family Amazon and Topo Chico boxes the onslaught of blizzard-like conditions did not stop Texomans from having fun.

“Even though there’s a lot of people out here it’s still quiet,” said Stephanie Cotton. “It’s cold, but it’s just really pretty and it’s nice and it’s fun.”

There are blizzard-like conditions expected late Sunday and into Monday for parts of the region. Every single county in Texas is under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service.

Several Texomans said it had been years since seeing snow to this magnitude so they wanted to enjoy it while it lasts.

“The hill’s a good place to slide even when it’s not snowing but when it snows you can’t pass that up,” Cotton said. “We’ve played enough card games in the last I don’t even know how long so it’s just nice to get out of the house.”

