Advertisement

6 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after Texas family uses charcoal grill to heat apartment

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Six members of a Texas family were taken to the hospital Monday after they used a charcoal grill to heat their home as a rare winter storm hit the region.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to a home in Houston Monday afternoon as temperatures failed to get above freezing throughout the day.

Crews said the family had the grill running for approximately four hours.

Of the six transported, two were adults and four were children. An adult and child were listed in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital.

The fire department urges people to never run a generator or grill inside a home, as it can produce deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the...
Oncor: Outages could last through Tuesday
Water alerts were issued in Sherman and Denison Monday.
Sherman, Denison ask residents to conserve water
Rolling blackouts are happening all across Texas. But some Texomans say their power rolled off...
Rolling outages throughout Texas, thousands out of power in Texoma
KXII Weather Authority
All-time record lows this morning, snow returns this afternoon/tonight
Texomans out, enjoying the snow as blizzard conditions grip parts of the region.
Texomans out, enjoying the snow as blizzard conditions grip parts of the region

Latest News

Drivers spotted what looked to be a body and several limbs floating in the water. Fortunately,...
Floating mannequins mistaken for body parts near Calif. highway
Drivers spotted what looked to be a body and several limbs floating in the water. Fortunately,...
Floating mannequins mistaken for body parts near Calif. highway
While the world clamors for vaccines, manufacturers deal with supply difficulties.
Vaccine supply shortages complicate push to inoculate
Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
Marie Holmes is accused of giving away more than $1 million worth of Lamarr McDow's clothes and...
$188 million Powerball jackpot winner sued by former fiancé