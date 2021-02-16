Gov. Abbott calls for ERCOT investigation after millions of Texans lose power

AUSTIN, Texas (KXII) - Over 4 million power customers in Texas have been affected by mass power outages after a winter storm hit the state.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), instructed electric utilities throughout the state to begin instituting rolling outages to help rebalance the electric grid Monday morning. The rolling outages, and other outages caused by the winter storm have continued into Tuesday with no clear end in sight.

Gov. Abbott declared Tuesday that reform of ERCOT is an emergency item this legislative session. The governor is calling on the legislature to investigate ERCOT and find a way to ensure Texans never experience a mass power outage like this again.

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” said Abbott. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable. Reviewing the preparations and decisions by ERCOT is an emergency item so we can get a full picture of what caused this problem and find long-term solutions. I thank my partners in the House and Senate for acting quickly on this challenge, and I will work with them to enhance Texas’ electric grid and ensure that our state never experiences power outages like this again.”

This comes when Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is calling for legislative hearings into the widespread electric outages.

Phelan, in a tweet, said that he requested the House State Affairs and Energy Resources Committees hold a joint hearing to review the factors that led to megawatts of electric generation being dropped off the ERCOT system and the subsequent statewide blackouts affecting millions of Texans.

