Many Sherman homes without water

Cities across Texoma are asking people to conserve water. Thousands still without power on Monday night, and many with low water pressure or no water at all.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman officials said Tuesday morning city crews have been fighting the water issue overnight on multiple fronts.

“The combination of low temperatures and intermittent power has affected our ability to keep water moving through the system, which has led to freezing that has robbed many homes of service,” a post on the city’s Facebook page said.

“The Water Production Department is in the process of switching north and west Sherman to groundwater, which should be completed - and service restored - this afternoon. We appreciate your patience during these challenging few days.”

This is a developing story. Watch News 12 for updates.

Posted by Sherman, Texas - Classic Town. Broad Horizon. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

