Many Sherman homes without water

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman officials said Tuesday morning city crews have been fighting the water issue overnight on multiple fronts.

“The combination of low temperatures and intermittent power has affected our ability to keep water moving through the system, which has led to freezing that has robbed many homes of service,” a post on the city’s Facebook page said.

“The Water Production Department is in the process of switching north and west Sherman to groundwater, which should be completed - and service restored - this afternoon. We appreciate your patience during these challenging few days.”

