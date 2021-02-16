OSSAA postpones district and regional tournaments

Oklahoma (KXII) - The OSSAA has announced that all district and regional basketball tournaments have been postponed due to severe weather.

The regional tournaments for all Class A and Class B teams have been moved to Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday, February 20th, 22nd, and 23rd.

District tournaments for all class 4A, 3A, and 2A teams will now be played Monday, February 22nd, and Tuesday, February 23rd.

The locations and times will remain the same, they will now be played on different days. The OSSAA website will post updated brackets as soon as they are available. You can find them at the following link http://ossaa.com/Basketball.aspx

