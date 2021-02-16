Advertisement

Rolling blackouts implemented in Oklahoma

(Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KWTV) - More than 150,000 Oklahomans are without power Tuesday morning as utility companies across the state instituted rolling blackouts due to an energy emergency.

This comes after power-grid manager Southwest Power Pool declared a Level 3 emergency early Tuesday its entire 14-state area.

SPP officials said they will be working with utility companies to implement controlled interruptions of electric services throughout the region.

SPP is urging people to take steps to conserve energy use and to follow their local utility company’s instructions regarding conservation.

Oklahoma Gas and Electric said they have initiated temporary service interruptions in Oklahoma City, Muskogee, Tishomingo, Norman, Edmond, Paul’s Valley, Enid, Woodward, Glenpool, Yukon, Ardmore, Kingston, Guthrie, and Fort Smith. As of 8 a.m., there were nearly 80,000 customers without power.

PSO has nearly 40,000 customers without power.

