Texoma hotels booked to capacity as winter weather cripples travel

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

With roads as bad as they are and rolling outages expected across Texoma because of severe winter weather several hotels were booked to full capacity Monday.

At 2:15 am Monday the Best Western Plus lost power. After being restored, the power went out again at 6 am and was down until 10 am.

Front Office Manager Rihanna Humphries says she was handing out blankets to keep guests warm.

“I’m very depleted, that’s about my fifth cup of coffee so I’m just kind of running,” Humphries said. “We’re letting people come wait in the lobby and try and stay warm.”

Humphries said all 77 of their rooms were booked up for the evening as several Texomans were forced from their homes because of the weather as temperatures remain down in the single digits into Tuesday.

“We have a few clothes and that’s it,” said Jermeka Briscoe, who is staying at the Best Western after her home in Denison was destroyed in a fire Sunday.

“I think eventually when we get over the shock because we still can’t believe this is happening,” Briscoe said.

Now with their home gone and spending the next few nights in the Best Western courtesy of the Red Cross she said her family is still getting used to the “shock” of what happened.

“We’re warm, but now it’s a matter of where do we go in terms of finding another place,” Briscoe said.

The Best Western is asking guests to keep the faucets dripping tonight and turn off bed sides lamps and TVs if they’re not watching.

The hotel is warning they’re warning guests they don’t have a back up generator so they can’t guarantee they’ll be able to keep power on at all times.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.