Advertisement

US-led coalition: No Americans killed in Iraq rocket attack

At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a...
At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a busy urban street.(Source: Al Iraqiyah via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) - The U.S.-led coalition says the contractor who was killed after a barrage of rockets struck near an airport in northern Iraq was not an American national.

U.S. Army Col. Wayne Marotto did not provide further details on Tuesday about the citizenship of the contractor killed in the attack late Monday that struck near Irbil’s airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region.

The Trump administration had warned the death of a U.S. contractor would be a red line and provoke U.S. escalation in Iraq against Iran-backed groups. The official position of President Joe Biden is not yet clear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the...
Oncor: Outages could last through Tuesday
Water alerts were issued in Sherman and Denison Monday.
Sherman, Denison ask residents to conserve water
Rolling blackouts are happening all across Texas. But some Texomans say their power rolled off...
Rolling outages throughout Texas, thousands out of power in Texoma
KXII Weather Authority
All-time record lows this morning, snow returns this afternoon/tonight
Texomans out, enjoying the snow as blizzard conditions grip parts of the region.
Texomans out, enjoying the snow as blizzard conditions grip parts of the region

Latest News

This could be the first major test for the Biden administration on its Iran policy, how to find...
Investigation underway after Iraq rocket attack kills contractor
Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
City officials are imploring both locals and visitors to do their parts to prevent Mardi Gras...
COVID-19 halts Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans
Cities and states, particularly those in the South, have begun delaying COVID-19 vaccine...
Severe winter weather impacting COVID-19 vaccine rollout
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado