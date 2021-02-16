Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Best snow day ever!’ for Blizzard the polar bear

There’s nothing like fresh powder
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (Gray News) – Blizzard the polar bear makes no secret about how much he likes the snow.

It’s plain to see as you watch the 25-year-old smooshing itself into the fresh powder that fell at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in the Seattle area over the weekend.

“Polar bear Blizzard is having the best snow day ever!” a post on the zoo’s Twitter account says.

Blizzard was rescued as an orphaned cub in Churchill, Canada.

Just over a foot of snow fell on SeaTac Airport during the weekend, according to the Seattle Times.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the...
Oncor: Outages could last through Tuesday
KXII Weather Authority
All-time record lows tonight, snow returns Tuesday night
Texomans out, enjoying the snow as blizzard conditions grip parts of the region.
Texomans out, enjoying the snow as blizzard conditions grip parts of the region
Troopers say a man is dead after a crash on an icy highway in Johnston County.
Man killed in Johnston County crash on icy road
Texoma electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this...
Electric companies preparing for possible power blackouts this weekend

Latest News

Rolling blackouts are happening all across Texas. But some Texomans say their power rolled off...
Rolling outages throughout Texas, thousands out of power in Texoma
As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
‘Things will likely get worse’: Cold disrupts power in Texas
Rolling outages throughout Texas, thousands out of power in Texoma
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room