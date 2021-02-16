Winter Storm Warning tonight, Wednesday

Temperatures are not as cold as yesterday, and they shouldn’t drop much overnight thanks to southeast winds and cloudy skies.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through early Thursday for the entire area. Expect several waves of snow through Wednesday morning. Total accumulations of four to eight inches can be expected.

Water vapor imagery indicates our snowmaker moving over west Texas tonight, it passes Texoma skies during the morning Wednesday and the snow should end by noon in most locations. The long-range outlook shows strong southerly winds kicking in by Saturday, and this will be the first day with temperatures appreciably above freezing in ten days. Incredible!

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 100% Snow, ending afternoon

Thursday: Windy and cold

Friday: Mostly cloudy, may get above freezing in some parts of Texoma

Saturday: Partly cloudy very windy

Sunday: Cloudy and windy

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority