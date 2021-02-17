Boil orders in effect for Sherman, Denison and more
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several boil orders are in effect for many water customers in Grayson and Fannin counties until further notice.
Residents in Sherman, Knollwood, Denison (including Thompson Heights and Oak Ridge), Gunter, Whitewright, Pottsboro, Tanglewood, Sherwood Shores, Bells and Ector are under a boil notice, meaning you should bring water to a rolling boil for two minutes before consumption.
Residents are also asked to conserve water as much as possible.
