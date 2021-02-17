Boil orders in effect for Sherman, Denison and more

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several boil orders are in effect for many water customers in Grayson and Fannin counties until further notice.

Residents in Sherman, Knollwood, Denison (including Thompson Heights and Oak Ridge), Gunter, Whitewright, Pottsboro, Tanglewood, Sherwood Shores, Bells and Ector are under a boil notice, meaning you should bring water to a rolling boil for two minutes before consumption.

Residents are also asked to conserve water as much as possible.

As a precaution, the TCEQ has required the City of Sherman to issue a boil water notice for those residents who lost... Posted by Sherman, Texas - Classic Town. Broad Horizon. on Monday, February 15, 2021

❗️Boil Water Notice❗️ Due to the winter weather and major power outages throughout the area, the City of Denison’s... Posted by City of Denison, Texas Government on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY BOIL WATE NOTICE Due to power outages causing well water failure, TCEQ had required the City of... Posted by City of Gunter on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

