Advertisement

Boil orders in effect for Sherman, Denison and more

boil order
boil order(wagm)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several boil orders are in effect for many water customers in Grayson and Fannin counties until further notice.

Residents in Sherman, Knollwood, Denison (including Thompson Heights and Oak Ridge), Gunter, Whitewright, Pottsboro, Tanglewood, Sherwood Shores, Bells and Ector are under a boil notice, meaning you should bring water to a rolling boil for two minutes before consumption.

Residents are also asked to conserve water as much as possible.

As a precaution, the TCEQ has required the City of Sherman to issue a boil water notice for those residents who lost...

Posted by Sherman, Texas - Classic Town. Broad Horizon. on Monday, February 15, 2021

❗️Boil Water Notice❗️ Due to the winter weather and major power outages throughout the area, the City of Denison’s...

Posted by City of Denison, Texas Government on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY BOIL WATE NOTICE Due to power outages causing well water failure, TCEQ had required the City of...

Posted by City of Gunter on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolling blackouts implemented in Oklahoma
Rolling blackouts are happening all across Texas. But some Texomans say their power rolled off...
Rolling outages throughout Texas, thousands out of power in Texoma
Cities across Texoma are asking people to conserve water. Thousands still without power on...
Many Sherman homes without water
Cities across Texoma are asking people to conserve water. Thousands still without power on...
Water pump stations without power, frozen pipes causing many to lose water
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the...
Oncor: Be prepared for extended outages to continue

Latest News

With no power and no water, frostbite starts to become a new danger
With prolonged power outages, another danger lurks
An assisted living facility in Pottsboro has struggled this week with a lack of utilities.
Local nursing home with minimal power, no water
Showers are available to anyone who needs them at Nautilus Family Fitness in Sherman.
Showers available at Nautilus for members, non-members with frozen pipes
A Pottsboro elderly woman has been without power for days after she says her electric company...
Woman without power for days, loses water next