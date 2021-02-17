City manager: Sherman water crisis “critical and life-threatening”

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman is now calling the water outages “critical” and “life-threatening” and say they will likely shut down industries today.

City manager Robby Hefton said Wednesday the city’s water treatment facility was shut down without power and frozen, leaving mainly the north and west parts of the city with little to no water.

Hefton says Tyson Foods is already closed and that the city has emailed SEDCO to close industries today.

This water situation is affecting the entire city, and Hefton says right now they’re just trying to get water to people who need it. He says that includes people’s homes, hospitals and nursing homes. He says grocery stores can also remain open.

The whole city is under a boil order, so Hefton says restaurants shouldn’t be open unless they’re boiling the water.

Hefton says the problem is the city is using more than they can produce, causing widespread outages and low pressure.

He confirmed the treatment facility was included in the rolling blackouts and says its been very frustrating.

They’ve been relying on only groundwater for the past 24 hours. Hefton says they hope to be able to use surface water again within the next 24 hours.

Hefton says for them to be able to serve the north and west parts of town, everyone has to use less water. The city says crews are working to fix these problems and right now, there’s no timeline for when it will be fixed.

