Advertisement

City manager: Sherman water crisis “critical and life-threatening”

Water alerts were issued in Sherman and Denison Monday.
Water alerts were issued in Sherman and Denison Monday.(City of Denison Facebook)
By Meredith McCown
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman is now calling the water outages “critical” and “life-threatening” and say they will likely shut down industries today.

City manager Robby Hefton said Wednesday the city’s water treatment facility was shut down without power and frozen, leaving mainly the north and west parts of the city with little to no water.

Hefton says Tyson Foods is already closed and that the city has emailed SEDCO to close industries today.

This water situation is affecting the entire city, and Hefton says right now they’re just trying to get water to people who need it. He says that includes people’s homes, hospitals and nursing homes. He says grocery stores can also remain open.

The whole city is under a boil order, so Hefton says restaurants shouldn’t be open unless they’re boiling the water.

Hefton says the problem is the city is using more than they can produce, causing widespread outages and low pressure.

He confirmed the treatment facility was included in the rolling blackouts and says its been very frustrating.

They’ve been relying on only groundwater for the past 24 hours. Hefton says they hope to be able to use surface water again within the next 24 hours.

Hefton says for them to be able to serve the north and west parts of town, everyone has to use less water. The city says crews are working to fix these problems and right now, there’s no timeline for when it will be fixed.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolling blackouts implemented in Oklahoma
KXII Weather Authority
Snow ending by late morning.
Rolling blackouts are happening all across Texas. But some Texomans say their power rolled off...
Rolling outages throughout Texas, thousands out of power in Texoma
Cities across Texoma are asking people to conserve water. Thousands still without power on...
Many Sherman homes without water
Cities across Texoma are asking people to conserve water. Thousands still without power on...
Water pump stations without power, frozen pipes causing many to lose water

Latest News

boil order
Boil orders in effect for Sherman, Denison and more
With no power and no water, frostbite starts to become a new danger
With prolonged power outages, another danger lurks
An assisted living facility in Pottsboro has struggled this week with a lack of utilities.
Local nursing home with minimal power, no water
Showers are available to anyone who needs them at Nautilus Family Fitness in Sherman.
Showers available at Nautilus for members, non-members with frozen pipes