Local nursing home with minimal power, no water

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -An assisted living facility in Pottsboro has struggled this week with a lack of utilities. They were able to find a generator to temporarily help keep residents warm, but they’re concerned things will get worse.

Nanaw’s place in Pottsboro lost their power and water over the weekend, and say the community’s help in caring for the local elderly is the only thing keeping them going.

“Unsettling to see my mom and the other residents in this cold environment,” said Charmaine Swanson, whose mother lives at Nanaw’s Place.

Swanson says there’s no excuse for an assisted living facility to be in this situation.

“You want people to have the care that they deserve, and we need to have a backup plan if this happens in the future,” said Swanson.

Owner, Donna Buttrill says most of her residents are on oxygen, and portable tanks only last a couple hours. Air flow beds for residents with limited mobility also need power.

“Once the power goes off the mattresses go flat and they’re laying on the frames on the bed, the steel frames on the bed,” said Buttrill.

She says since power went out over the weekend it’s only come back on a few times for 20 minutes at a time.

The situation has left residents concerned and uncomfortable.

“I love snow. But I don’t like these temperatures. They’re terrible,” said resident, Georgie Shelby.

“If you run out of water, you run out of heat, it’s cold. We had coats on yesterday afternoon,” said resident, Bud Griffith.

They’re also worried about their loved ones.

“This has been really hard because now their visitors can’t get out to come see them at all. It’s making them nervous because they’re not able to hear from their families,” said Buttrill.

They were able to install a generator to help with bare minimum necessities like heat, but with it already running now for 24 hours straight they’re worried it won’t last through the power outages.

“It’s tough. We’ve gotta weather the storm,” said Griffith.

“We’ll figure it out. God always provides,” said Buttrill.

They say for now the generator is helping them keep their residents warm, but they say it’s only a matter of time until they run out of power again.

