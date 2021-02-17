Showers available at Nautilus for members, non-members with frozen pipes

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Nautilus Family Fitness in Sherman opened Tuesday for the first time this week with limited hours, partial equipment available but have fully operational showers.

“We just wanted to give back to our community and anybody that needs a shower is able to come take it,” said Adam Deas, Nautilus Family Fitness manager “Whether they’re a member or not.”

As of midday Tuesday, around 15 people have use the showers at Nautilus on Highway 75 since they became available.

Cardio equipment and weights are fully operational. Showers are being run by well water to limit water pressure “but it’s still a hot shower” Deas said.

Allen Villsenor lives on the east side of Sherman, his pipes froze as a result of the frigid temperatures which hit -4 degrees for parts of Tuesday morning.

“Couldn’t wash dishes, couldn’t wash hands, couldn’t shower myself, couldn’t bathe my pets,” Villsenor said. “Like it was real rock bottom.”

Villsenor said he was “super grateful” for Nautilus opening up their showers and posting on social media about their availability. He called it a “life saver.”

Anyone who needs to shower can go to Nautilus from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to shower as long as they have power.

For updates on facility hours and shower availability will be posted on the Nautilus Facebook page and will be updated as the weather conditions evolve.

Fitness classes are not available at the Nautilus Family Fitness and neither is the daycare facility.

