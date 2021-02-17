Advertisement

SLOW Warming Trend

Snow should be off of the roads by Saturday afternoon
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST
Temperatures Wednesday were not as cold as yesterday although still some 30 degrees below average. They will bottom out in the mid-teens to near 20 Thursday morning.

Expect breezy conditions to develop overnight as the pressure gradient tightens behind our departing storm, making breakfast-time wind chills near zero. Good news - some sun by Thursday afternoon, and daytime highs rising to near freezing, much of the snow on roads should melt away. However, there will be the danger of ice re-forming Thursday night/Friday morning as temperatures crater into the single numbers.

After the bitterly cold low in the single numbers Friday morning daytime should get above freezing and continue to slowly rise over the weekend. Given the pattern, it’s quite likely that temperatures will reach the 50s by Sunday.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, windy

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

