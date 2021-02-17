Steady flow of people staying at Denison warming center

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Warming centers are open across Texoma for people to get away from the cold.

“We have been in absolute survival mode with little to no information coming our way,” said Allison Trapp, who lives in Sherman and lost power.

Alison Trapp lives on Wells Avenue in Sherman, and has been without power for stretches as long as 13 hours since Sunday night, with her house getting down to 38 degrees.

They’ve been going to their car for warmth, and she says many of her neighbors are doing the same.

“People are out there without information. I mean people are like what do we do, where do we go, we’re just trying to survive,” Trapp said.

With no internet, she says they’ve felt left in the dark about what’s going on.

She went to the Sherman Municipal Ballroom warming center on Tuesday to weigh her options.

Center Cross Ministries in Denison has been open around the clock since Saturday, but had to move everyone staying there to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

“Our heat went out, it was repaired but it was too late that it could never overcome the heat. And we’ve started having pipes freeze up, and we were losing out sanitation abilities,” said Center Cross Ministries Founder Alan Bernard.

Around 11 people stayed the night on Monday.

Father Don Perschall says they’ve gotten calls from Whitewright, Pottsboro, Whitesboro and Sherman.

He says there’s been a steady flow of people from those coming from the streets to people in homes who have lost power, water or both.

“We have people who are families. Who for 24 hours have been without electricity,” said Perschall.

They’ve been offering people three meals a day, warm clothes and blankets. They say anyone is welcome, no questions asked.

As for Trapp, she says they have plenty of camping gear to get through, but she wanted to find a place to tell others to go to help.

“Care about each other. You know, neighbors, care about each other,” Trapp said.

You can find a full list of warming centers here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.