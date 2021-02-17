Warming centers open across Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Warming centers are open across Texoma for people to escape the cold.

These are the locations throughout Grayson County.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Denison is offering meals and a warm place to stay to anyone who needs it.

The Sherman Municipal Ballroom is open as a warming center, and people can stay overnight if needed.

Another warming center will open tomorrow in Denison at the The Rail Yard, also known as Try Incubator. They will offer free CJ’s Coffee to first responders and utility crews.

The Denison Chamber of Commerce is offering free meals to first responders and utility crews there as well from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Several warming centers are open in Fannin County:

Leonard: First Baptist Church at 100 East Thomas

Bonham: First Congregational Methodist Church at 13th and Highway 121, use the north door

Honey Grove area: Allen’s Point Baptist Church

Ladonia area: Oakridge Church of Christ, west of Highway 50 and FM 1550

