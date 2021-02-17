Advertisement

White House relaunches Snapchat account

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you have missed the official White House Snapchat account, you’ll be glad to hear that it is back.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration relaunched the account with a message from the president talking about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his first Snapchat as president, President Joe Biden donned a mask and pleaded with Snapchatters to wear one too.

The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, also made an appearance.

The White House Snapchat account was created in 2016 under the Obama administration and was also used by the Trump administration, but the company terminated the account following the United States Capitol riots.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the...
Oncor: Be prepared for extended outages to continue
Rolling blackouts are happening all across Texas. But some Texomans say their power rolled off...
Rolling outages throughout Texas, thousands out of power in Texoma
Water alerts were issued in Sherman and Denison Monday.
Sherman, Denison ask residents to conserve water
KXII Weather Authority
Winter Storm Warning tonight, Wednesday
Rolling blackouts implemented in Oklahoma

Latest News

President Joe Biden comforts a second grade student during a CNN town hall.
President Joe Biden comforts a second grader during a CNN town hall
An assisted living facility in Pottsboro has struggled this week with a lack of utilities.
Local nursing home with minimal power, no water
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Hagerstown Regional Airport, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021,...
Biden optimistic on reopening of elementary schools
A woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. ...
Millions endure record cold without power; at least 20 dead
Showers are available to anyone who needs them at Nautilus Family Fitness in Sherman.
Showers available at Nautilus for members, non-members with frozen pipes