Woman without power for days, loses water next

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro elderly woman has been without power for days after she says her electric company announced rolling black outs.

Robin McCaig has lived in Pottsboro for more than three decades. She says she’s never experienced anything like this before.

“I know that this can’t be helped it’s a blizzard, I understand that, but do you know, I’ve lived in this area for 35-40 years, and I have never” McCaig said.

McCaig was just released from the hospital after having double pneumonia. She’s worried she might get sick again.

“It’s been terrible, all our foods now starting to go bad in the refrigerator” said McCaig.

Tuesday, her water pressure shut off, leaving her with nothing. It’s the reason she didn’t want to show her face during an interview with News 12.

“I can’t go take a shower, I can’t put my makeup on or anything, I know how that sounds” McCaig said.

She’s worried about her small dogs. “My little doggy, she’s had seizure after seizure.”

McCaig has been relying on blankets, heavy sweaters and her fire place to stay warm.

“Other than that, what else can we do. I mean we’re kind of at mercy of the power company” McCaig said.

She says her energy providers, Oncor, announced Tuesday rolling black outs- meaning they’d be turning off and on their power to conserve energy.

But McCaig says she doesn’t understand their logic.

“Certain areas, and rolling black outs- no, it’s been blacked out” McCaig said.

Thankfully, her power came on during the interview with News 12.

“I’m just afraid that the minute you leave, the power’s going to go out again.”

But moments after the News 12 crew left, her power turned off again.

