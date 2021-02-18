Advertisement

Biden approves disaster declaration for Oklahoma

Snowplows work to clear the road during a winter storm on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma...
Snowplows work to clear the road during a winter storm on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The White House announced Thursday that President Joe Biden has approved Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s request for a disaster declaration in response to the winter storm.

Biden on Wednesday approved the request made by Stitt after the storm dumped snow and ice on the state and brought days of subfreezing temperatures and power outages, according to the White House statement.

Biden’s approval allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts and it allows for federal funding to reimburse cities, counties and tribes for the costs of emergency measures responding to the storm, including providing shelter for displaced residents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

