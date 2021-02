DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson softball standout Sage Harlow has been named NJCAA player of the week.

The former Whitewright Lady Tigers’ star went 8 for 8 at the plate last week with three home runs, two of them grand slams. She also drove in 15 runs during her perfect week at the plate.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.