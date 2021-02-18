Locals share their reasons for heading to the gas stations

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Gas stations across Texoma are also experiencing power outages and all kinds of supplies are running low, but that’s not the only reason people are headed to their local gas stations.

“(I’m) Getting gas while they still got it,” one man who lives in Sherman said.

“My house was like 35 degrees and what was like way too much. I was freezing, I was under blankets,” said a woman from Tom Bean.

“I’m out looking for water, there’s no water! Anna’s Walmart is closed, Sherman’s Walmart is closed,” a man in Grayson County said.

After another storm hit Texoma Tuesday night, leaving many without power, heat, and even water.

“We live in Tom Bean and we’re having our rolling power outages out there, our power is only on for 10 minutes, and off for 50. On for 15, off for 45,″ said a woman in Tom Bean.

She says her family bought a generator that they’re using to warm their home, even though they know it’s putting their safety at risk.

“If you have all electric, you don’t have much of a choice and I’ve seen some people using charcoal, and that’s dangerous” she said.

In Sherman, nearly everyone is without water and has been for a while now.

“Two days with no water,” said Scott Orr of Sherman.

“I’m fixing to go home, put some snow in some buckets so we can have water,” said Rick Garrett of Sherman.

Some people told News 12 they’re filling up their tanks for what’s to come.

“Filling up their vehicles, filling up diesel for generators for their homes for those people without power” said Brad Douglas, CEO of Douglas Distributing.

Brad Douglas says he’s seen people from all across Grayson County visit gas station lobbies to stay warm.

He says some stores may have power outages too, so customers need to know they may not be able to pump gas during those times.

“Here in North Texas, and Southern Oklahoma we don’t normally see weather like this, so this is really unusual our customers are adapting, and being very cooperative. as there’s a lot of delays to it” Douglas said.

“I was literally standing on my pool” Garrett said.

“I don’t recall it being this cold in my 56 years on this earth” Scott said.

