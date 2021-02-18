Sherman looking to local businesses to help with water distribution

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

The city of Sherman is coordinating a water distribution plan for citizens with the help of local businesses after days of freezing temperatures, broken pipes and power outages cut off water supply in parts of the region.

“Here and now we’re analyzing what the needs will be, but it’s a catch-22, because we won’t really know the needs until the pipes thaw,” said Grayson County Judge Bill Magers.

Charlotte Sitdham, along with dozens of other Texomans were outside the Sherman Municipal Building Wednesday to pick of cases of water for themselves and their families.

“It’s been a day, day and a half since we’ve had water,” Stidham said. “Luckily the power came back on so we’ve been able to melt snow. But now we have more water (with this pack) so we don’t have to boil it with the kids.”

While temperatures have climbed back up into the 20′s in parts of Texoma, Magers said the freezing temperatures that brought on the busted pipes has created “manufacturing and economic issues.”

“As bad as the power outages have been over the past several days, those can be fixed fairly quickly, the problem with broken pipes is it’s a long term fix,” Magers said.

Magers said the county has reached out to several manufacturers and businesses to “begin the preliminary process of having them convert their normal business operations to producing water.”

One of those was 903 Brewers, and founder Jeremy Roberts.

“When we got the call it wasn’t a matter of ‘is this something we can do?’ the answer’s yes,” Roberts said.

Roberts and his team completely revamped their daily operations to help. They installed a new hose to a tank that holds filtered water and have been canning 80 to 90 cases an hour since early Wednesday morning.

“We can’t choose the cards we get, we just got to figure out a way to play them and win,” Roberts said.

The city of Sherman has asked for 3000 cases of water and to fill that order Roberts said they plan to package throughout the night and into Thursday.

Through the help of Sherman’s emergency manager Moises Duran they’ve coordinated plan to distribute the water to citizens.

