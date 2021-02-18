Advertisement

The “Big Melt” begins Friday afternoon

Everybody gets above freezing!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A frigid night ahead under clear skies, lows from 5 to 12 degrees. But, the “Big Melt” begins Friday!

Southerly winds will make for progressively warmer weather from Friday afternoon through early next week, a weak front drops in Sunday but really doesn’t impact our numbers much.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday but mostly sunny by Sunday, and through the middle of next week. We will be well into the 60s by Tuesday!

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Mostly sunny, above freezing!

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, windy

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Sunny skies

Thursday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

