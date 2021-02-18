The “Big Melt” begins Friday afternoon
Everybody gets above freezing!
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A frigid night ahead under clear skies, lows from 5 to 12 degrees. But, the “Big Melt” begins Friday!
Southerly winds will make for progressively warmer weather from Friday afternoon through early next week, a weak front drops in Sunday but really doesn’t impact our numbers much.
Expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday but mostly sunny by Sunday, and through the middle of next week. We will be well into the 60s by Tuesday!
Here’s the seven day:
Friday: Mostly sunny, above freezing!
Saturday: Partly cloudy, windy
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy
Monday: Sunny skies
Tuesday: Sunny skies
Wednesday: Sunny skies
Thursday: 20% Showers
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority