The boil orders keep stacking up all over Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Health Department put out a press release Wednesday saying serving and preparing food is not an option while the boiling water notice is going on.

“So I guess we just love feeding people or whoever needs to eat you know what I’m saying, we got them,” Subway Employee Lennie Frizbee said.

Frizbee was busy with customers as the restaurant in Denison was lined up with people Wednesday night, they were still open despite the boil water notice.

“Come down we got you,” Frizbee said.

Teriyaki Jar in Sherman remained open as well.

They took the notice to mean as long as they were boiling water they could remain open.

“We don’t have much of customers so we can handle it so I’ve just been doing that,” Teriyaki Jar employee said.

A person working at Teriyaki Jar told us they’ve been calling the Health and Water Department to be sure they’re following the order but have not received any answers.

With people not having power or water they opened up to serve people, becuase they knew people would need to eat.

“Today, just a lot of people just no water no electricity so I just opened up with a few hours for the customers.” Teriyaki Employee said.

The Health Department said they’re working with operators and any restaurants that fail to comply with the boiling water notice would be considered for a citation.

