Bursting pipes across Southern Oklahoma cause stress for residents

AEDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore had over 60 pipes burst Wednesday alone, according to public utilities director Shawn Geurin.

“There have been quite a few people calling and you can see it around town,” Geurin said. “You’ll see pockets of ice in the road and if you’ll look, it’s probably coming up from a home, that’s coming out of their house or out from underneath the home.”

Tishomingo resident LaFawnda Pacheco said she thought she was prepared. She even had a heater pointed towards her outside pipes, but she lost power Tuesday morning. The power came back on nine hours later, but the damage was already done.

“Water just started gushing the garage and water gushing outside on the outside wall and just almost flooding the garage out,” Pacheco said. “Ii had to shut the water off and we haven’t had any water since yesterday.”

It’s an expensive problem that can’t be solved until the pipes thaw. Now Pacheco has to pay for a plumber, new pipes, water damage and buy water in the meantime.

“We have somewhere where we can go shower,” Pacheco said. “Hopefully the laundromat is open here in town so I can do some laundry. And I’ve collected a lot of snow in the bathtub so we can have water to flush the toilets.”

Geurin said the city expects to see more in the next few weeks.

“The cold temperatures have the soil shifting and so we’re seeing a lot of breaks like this one here,” Geurin said.

Geurin said they’ve seen so many leaks lately, it’s put a stress on the water treatment facility. They’ve hired contractors to manage the workload.

“Be patient with our crews,” Geurin said. “These guys are working around the clock, in frigid temperatures, in the water.”

Pacheco said she’s grateful she’s got power and that she caught in time. She said anyone who suspects their pipes burst should keep a close watch on them.

“Until things are thawed out, I probably wouldn’t leave for a long period of time just in case,” Pacheco said. “If you have upstairs bathrooms, you’re going to have a lot of damage if that does thaw.”

