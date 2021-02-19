Advertisement

Firefighters deal with low water pressure in blaze that destroyed Sherman home

Fire destroyed a Sherman home Friday morning.
Fire destroyed a Sherman home Friday morning.(KXII)
By Stan Smith
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A family of four made it out of their Sherman home safely before their house burned to the ground this morning. The...

Posted by Stan Smith KXII on Friday, February 19, 2021

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Fire destroyed a Sherman family’s home Friday morning as firefighters dealt with low water pressure while trying to contain the blaze.

The Sherman Fire Department says they got the call just after 6 a.m. of a house on fire on Anthony Drive near FM 1417.

Four people, including two children, made it out safely.

Sherman firefighters first tried using a nearby hydrant, but switched to water from a truck due to low water pressure from the hydrant.

Sherman’s water treatment plant came back online early Thursday morning after many residents lost service when the plant was included in the rolling blackouts across Texas earlier this week. A boil order remains in effect in Sherman.

A representative from the Sherman Fire Department said the fire appeared to have started in the garage and the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city says the water treatment plant was shut down without power and frozen, leaving mainly...
Sherman water treatment plant back online
Grayson County under boiling water notice to not have restaurants serve and prepare food
Grayson Co. Health Dept. clarifies guidance for restaurants under boil order
boil order
Boil orders continue for Sherman, Denison, and more
Frostbite becomes new topic to worry about with no power and no water for some Texoma residents
Local electric cooperative not raising rates
An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing...
Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out

Latest News

boil order
Boil orders continue for Sherman, Denison, and more
A Southern Oklahoma rancher said the subzero temperatures have cost her family more than money.
Southern Oklahoma rancher shares experience working in subzero temperatures
Record cold temperatures drying up gas stations across Texoma.
Record cold temperatures drying up supply for some gas stations in Texoma
Frostbite becomes new topic to worry about with no power and no water for some Texoma residents
Local electric cooperative not raising rates