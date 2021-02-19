Firefighters deal with low water pressure in blaze that destroyed Sherman home

A family of four made it out of their Sherman home safely before their house burned to the ground this morning. The... Posted by Stan Smith KXII on Friday, February 19, 2021

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Fire destroyed a Sherman family’s home Friday morning as firefighters dealt with low water pressure while trying to contain the blaze.

The Sherman Fire Department says they got the call just after 6 a.m. of a house on fire on Anthony Drive near FM 1417.

Four people, including two children, made it out safely.

Sherman firefighters first tried using a nearby hydrant, but switched to water from a truck due to low water pressure from the hydrant.

Sherman’s water treatment plant came back online early Thursday morning after many residents lost service when the plant was included in the rolling blackouts across Texas earlier this week. A boil order remains in effect in Sherman.

A representative from the Sherman Fire Department said the fire appeared to have started in the garage and the cause is under investigation.

